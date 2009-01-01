

Write - Critique - Learn The Internet Writing Workshop is a set of mailing lists (groups) that communicate in English by email. We are: A community where writers can submit and critique written works.

A forum to discuss and get help on all aspects of writing.

A public service educational organization, staffed by volunteers and free of charge. The Workshop is open to all styles and genres of writing: literary fiction, genre fiction, poetry, children's writing, essays, newspaper articles, scripts, you name it. Members do not need to be published writers, only to be serious about writing and about wanting to improve. Because some of the posted material may be controversial or adult in nature, all members must be 18 years or older. We have critiquing lists and discussion lists: 1) Our Critiquing lists:

List Name Purpose Fiction Short stories in all genres (includes Flash Fiction). Lovestory-L Romance fiction from short stories to books. Nfiction All forms of Non-fiction. Novels-L Chapters of novels in all genres, and memoirs. Poetry-W All forms of poetry:

Classical, free verse, concrete poetry, or prose poems. Practice-W Writing exercises are assigned weekly.

Members post their responses and critique others' responses. Yawrite All forms of writing for children and young adults:

Fiction, poetry, non-fiction, picture books, novels, etc. Members participate by submitting their works and critiquing other members' works.

There are minimum participation requirements for each critiquing list representing approximately one half hour per week. Most members exceed the minimum because they find the process so rewarding. Many are surprised to discover that they learn as much from doing critiques as from receiving them. 2) Our Discussion lists: List Name Purpose Writing Discussions of all issues directly related to the craft or marketing of writing. Reading or saving posts is entirely voluntary. MarketChat For discussions of Books, Movies, and Etc. SFChat-L Discussions on Science Fiction and Speculative Fiction in all its forms.

******************************** The Internet Writing Workshop's Blog See interesting commentary on writing and other things at our blog: http://internetwritingworkshop.blogspot.com/. Joining An existing member of any of our Internet Writing Workshop may add other lists just asking at writing-workshop-request@lists.psu.edu, or gayle@amperzen.com, or gepresley@gmail.com. To become a new member of the Internet Writing Workshop, send a message to writing-workshop-request@lists.psu.edu with a copy to gayle@amperzen.com, or gepresley@gmail.com containing the following information: Your email address and your full name, not your pen name. We need at least two names, or an initial and a name. (Using a false name will be grounds for removal from the workshop.) A statement that: you have read our Rules and How It Works sections,

You will be added to the general Writing list unless you specifically ask not to. (It's a good place to meet members and get answers.) The mail options for each list: Mail or Digest.

With the default Mail option, you receive individual emails. With the Digest option, you receive many emails within one, approximately once daily. You can change your choice at any time. A bio paragraph or two: who you are, your country of residence, what you like to write and read, etc. Each month, new-member's bios are sent only once to our existing members. If you prefer not to have yours included there, please tell us in your application email. Please let us know how you found us. If the writing-workshop-request address doesn't work, try our alternate address. Note: The time required for minimum participation is small, but most members spend more time. Join a few lists at first. You can always join more later. We don't want you to burn out. When we receive this information, we'll add you to the Workshop and you will begin receiving list mail in the format you requested. That's it! We look forward to hearing from you. Web site created by Rhéal Nadeau and the administrators of the Internet Writing Workshop.

