|
The Internet Writing Workshop
Write - Critique - Learn
The Internet Writing Workshop
is a set of mailing lists (groups) that
communicate in English by email. We are:
- A community where writers can submit and critique written
works.
- A forum to discuss and get help on all aspects of writing.
- A public service educational organization, staffed by
volunteers and free of charge.
The Workshop is open to all styles and genres of writing: literary
fiction, genre fiction, poetry, children's writing, essays,
newspaper articles, scripts, you name it. Members do not need to
be published writers, only to be serious about writing and about
wanting to improve.
Because some of the posted material may be controversial or adult in nature, all
members must be 18 years or older.
We have critiquing lists and discussion lists:
1) Our Critiquing lists:
|List Name
|
Purpose
|
|Fiction
| Short stories in all genres (includes Flash Fiction).
|Lovestory-L
| Romance fiction from short stories to books.
|Nfiction
| All forms of Non-fiction.
|Novels-L
| Chapters of novels in all genres, and memoirs.
|Poetry-W
| All forms of poetry:
Classical, free verse, concrete poetry, or prose poems.
|Practice-W
| Writing exercises are assigned weekly.
Members post
their responses and critique others' responses.
|Yawrite
| All forms of writing for children and young adults:
Fiction, poetry, non-fiction, picture books, novels, etc.
Members participate by submitting their works and
critiquing other members' works.
There are minimum
participation requirements
for each critiquing list representing approximately one half hour per week. Most
members exceed the minimum because they find the process so rewarding.
Many are surprised to discover that they learn as much from doing
critiques as from receiving them.
2) Our Discussion lists:
|List Name
|
Purpose
|
|Writing
| Discussions of all
issues directly related to the craft or marketing of writing. Reading or
saving posts is entirely voluntary.
|MarketChat
|For discussions of Books, Movies, and Etc.
|SFChat-L
|
Discussions on Science Fiction and Speculative Fiction in all its forms.
********************************
The Internet Writing Workshop's Blog
See interesting commentary on writing and other things at our blog:
http://internetwritingworkshop.blogspot.com/.
Joining
An existing member of any of our Internet Writing Workshop may add other lists
just asking at
writing-workshop-request@lists.psu.edu, or
gayle@amperzen.com, or gepresley@gmail.com.
To become a new member of the Internet Writing Workshop, send a message to
writing-workshop-request@lists.psu.edu with a copy to
gayle@amperzen.com, or gepresley@gmail.com
containing the following information:
- Your email address and your full name,
not your pen name. We need at least two names, or an initial and a name.
(Using a false name will be grounds for removal from the workshop.)
- A statement that:
- you have read our
Rules and
How It Works sections,
- that you agree to abide by the list rules, and
- that you are at least 18 years old.
- The list names you wish to join. Click on list names above for more
details.
You
will be added to the general Writing list unless you specifically
ask not to. (It's a good place to meet members and get answers.)
- The mail options for each list: Mail or Digest.
With the default Mail option, you receive individual
emails. With the Digest option, you receive many
emails within one, approximately once daily. You can change your choice at any
time.
- A bio paragraph or two: who you are, your country of residence,
what you like to write and read, etc. Each month,
new-member's bios are sent only once to our existing members. If you prefer not to have yours
included there, please tell us in your application email.
- Please let us know how you found us.
If the writing-workshop-request address doesn't work, try our
alternate
address.
Note: The time required for minimum
participation is small, but most members spend more time. Join a few lists at
first. You can always join more later. We don't want you to burn out.
When we receive this information, we'll add you to
the Workshop and you will begin receiving list mail in the format you requested.
That's it! We look forward to hearing from you.
Web site created by
Rhéal Nadeau and
the administrators of the Internet Writing Workshop.
Modified by Gayle Surrette.